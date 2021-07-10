Weather

CA power grid extends Flex Alert through Saturday, residents asked to conserve energy amid heat wave

By ABC7.com staff
CA power grid extends Flex Alert through Saturday

The manager of California's power grid has extended a statewide Flex Alert through Saturday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.

Southern California is expected to experience extreme heat through the weekend, a situation that typically puts a strain on the grid as air conditioners work overtime, particularly during peak afternoon hours.

The California Independent System Operator issued the first Flex Alert for Friday afternoon, calling on Californians to save power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. It was extended to a second day through Saturday for the same time period.

Tips for responding to a Flex Alert:

  • Adjust thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, or leave it off if you are not at home.

  • Use a fan instead of air conditioning if possible.

  • Close drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.


  • Avoid use of appliances until later in the evening.


    • More tips available here.

    An excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Antelope Valley through 9 p.m. Monday, with the National Weather Service predicting "dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 expected."

    Forecasters said temperatures won't drop dramatically overnight in the area, with lows expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

    WATCH: Extreme heat hits Antelope Valley as CA power grid declares Flex Alert
    The Antelope Valley is enduring some serious heat Friday that will continue into the weekend.



    "Strong upper level high pressure will bring excessively hot temperatures to the interior valleys, mountains and deserts through early next week, with above normal temperatures most everywhere away from the coast," according to the NWS.

    Forecasters said the excessive heat warning could potentially be extended to the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday and beyond, depending on how the high-pressure system unfolds. For the time being, the NWS issued a less severe heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures up to 105 degrees expected.

    A heat advisory will be in effect through 9 p.m. Monday for Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. Forecasters said lower elevations could see temperatures of up to 106 degrees.



    City News Service contributed to this report.
