California gas prices continue to drop

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gas prices continue to fall in California.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas dropped across the state to an average of $5.29 as of Monday, according to numbers from AAA. That's 15 cents lower than last week.

In Los Angeles County, the price dropped to $5.40, decreasing by 1 cent. Meanwhile, prices in Orange County were at $5.22.

The trend is similar across the country.

AAA says prices will continue to drop as the holidays get closer, but the war between Israel and Hamas could change things if major oil producers become involved.