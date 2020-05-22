CHP sees spike in speeding citations amid coronavirus shutdown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With more people staying at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Southern California has not seen the usual bumper-to-bumper to traffic, heightening concern that some drivers are taking advantage of the empty roads.Now, new numbers from the California Highway Patrol finds citations for speeding has seen a big spike.According to preliminary data from the CHP's traffic records system, 2,738 citations for speeding over 100 mph were issued from March 19 to April 30. That's a 46% increase compared to last year. Combined with the month of May, the number of citations increases to more than 6,000.That data also found the number of crashes in the state has declined about 75% from the same period last year, and there was an 88% reduction in the number of people killed.The number of people injured in crashes also dropped by 62%.