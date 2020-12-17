Coronavirus California

California ICU nurses sound alarm on staffing waivers to increase nurse-to-patient ratios

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California intensive care unit nurses on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle are sounding the alarm over plans to add more to their patient load.
Tinny Abogado is a registered nurse at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles in the step-down unit which cares for patients just out of the ICU.

During her shifts, she cares for three patients at a time, but that may soon change. Last week, the Department of Public Health began granting expedited waivers to hospitals to increase the number of patients ICU nurses can treat at one time.

RELATED: 2 people on average dying of COVID every hour in LA County with hospitals 'under siege' amid surge
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County health officials are feeling the pressure Thursday in the wake of Wednesday's record-breaking numbers of virus deaths, cases and hospitalizations that have the emergency medical system "under siege.''



"Under the new expedited waiver process, the hospital can now give me another step-down patient. This is so, so risky. I am already working so hard just to keep my three patients safe," Abogado said.

The California Nurses Association says waivers violate safe staffing standards that will cause more suffering and death for patients and healthcare workers.

"We've seen hospital units closed, nurses laid off, nurses called off shifts, work place conditions so dangerous that scores of nurses have left," said Zenei Cortez, a registered nurse and CNA member.

RELATED: COVID-19 likely leading cause of death in US, preliminary stats show: Researchers
EMBED More News Videos

"Good Morning America" has an exclusive look inside one of the hardest-hit hospitals in the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The organization is accusing hospitals of putting its profits above staffing.

"Everyone knew, COVID was going to re-surge in the winter and they had almost a year to prepare. They have not done what it takes build a strong staff pool but instead what is best for their bottom line," said Abogado.
In response, the California Hospital Association called the accusations false and irresponsible citing illness, retirement, family needs and more for the shortage of ICU nurses. It also said the lack of ICU nurses has caused hospitals to delay patient care.

"Without this temporary staffing flexibility, very sick patients will wait on gurneys in the emergency department until a specially trained ICU nurse is available," said Carmela Coy, president/CEO of the California Hospital Association.

RELATED: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Chicago's Mark Rivera walks you through how to use the COVID-19 vaccine calculator to find your place in line to get the shot.



The organization said the waiver would only apply to ICU nurses under a temporary variance.

But nurses say they are already at their breaking point and want law makers to take action.

"There needs to be a mandate on the hospitals to cancel elective surgeries... require adequate PPE, proper infection control measure, and stop rationing care, stop rationing staff, stop rationing resources and stop supplies," said Stephanie Roberson, Government Relations Director with the California Nurses Association.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is in the process of hiring more than 800 healthcare workers to deploy in ICUs across the region.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalsnursescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA considers 'hero pay' for grocery workers amid pandemic
SoCal woman pays tribute to health care workers through music
Annual holiday themed music show continues virtually in 2020
San Bernardino County sues Newsom over stay-home order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old's body found in Beaumont home after 2 adults overdose
2 people dying of COVID every hour in LA County amid surge
Winnetka mother of 4 killed in hit-and-run crash
OC orders hospitals not to divert ambulances amid COVID spike
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Human trafficking spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic, org says
LA considers 'hero pay' for grocery workers amid pandemic
Show More
California's growth rate at record low as more people leave
Taco Bell is bringing three items back to its menu
2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 210 FWY in Glendora
COVID likely leading cause of death in US: Researchers
Expect quicker authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News