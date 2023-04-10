LA DA Gascón has announced legislation to protect immigrants in CA who are victims or witnesses of crimes from deportation.

Gascón announces legislation to protect immigrants in CA who are victims of crimes from deportation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New legislation was announced Monday to protect immigrants in California who are victims or witnesses of a crime.

The "Immigrants Rights Act" will encourage undocumented Californians who are survivors and witnesses to crimes to come forward by protecting them from deportation.

Assembly member Miguel Santiago and District Attorney George Gascón introduced the legislation along with other advocacy groups.

"This bill will ensure that the state of California will create a safe space for immigrants, their family, their communities to come forward and avail themselves of everything that the system has to offer to create safety for all," said Gascón.

Some of the crimes that could be reported with this new bill include stalking, extortion, and domestic violence.