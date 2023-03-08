Winner of $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket just bought himself a new Hollywood Hills hideout

A man is claiming the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold at an Altadena service station was stolen from him and is now attempting to sue the person who claimed the jackpot.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (KABC) -- The winner of November's record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot appears to have bought himself a new, Hollywood Hills hideout.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Edwin Castro dropped more than $25 million of his winnings on a modern mansion with several celebrity neighbors.

The three-story home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a game room, wine cellar and movie theater.

Castro bought the winning ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. He declined an invitation from state officials to speak to reporters the day the California Lottery announced his winnings.

Instead, he sent a written statement that said he was "shocked and ecstatic" to have won the lottery. State officials said Castro chose the lump sum of $997.6 million.

Last month, a man named Jose Rivera took legal action, claiming the record-setting jackpot ticket was stolen from him. He's now attempting to sue Castro.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.