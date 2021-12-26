Personal Finance

Check your lotto ticket: $554,808 Powerball ticket sold at liquor store in Tujunga

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Saturday's multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a liquor store in Tujunga and is worth $554,808.

Three other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number were sold in California, one each in Auburn, Nipomo and Los Banos. They were also worth $554,808, the California Lottery announced.

There was also one ticket each sold in South Carolina and Tennessee with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number. They are both worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $416 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 27, 29, 45, 55, 58 and the Powerball number was 2. The jackpot was $400 million.

The drawing was the 35th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

