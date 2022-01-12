lottery

SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket worth $13 million sold at liquor store in Moreno Valley

The winner can get $13 million in 30 payments or cash out at $9 million.
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Moreno Valley, today could be your lucky day.

Saturday's SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket worth $13 million was sold at the Sunnymead Liquor store on Sunnymead Boulevard. The winner can get $13 million in 30 payments or cash out at $9 million.



Plus, the store gets a $65,000 bonus.

The winning numbers are 2, 13, 25, 41, 42 and the Mega number was 27.

To learn more on how to claim a prize, visit the California State Lottery's website.

