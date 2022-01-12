SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket worth $13 million sold at liquor store in Moreno Valley

Saturday's SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket worth $13 million was sold at the Sunnymead Liquor store on Sunnymead Boulevard. The winner can get $13 million in 30 payments or cash out at $9 million.
Plus, the store gets a $65,000 bonus.
The winning numbers are 2, 13, 25, 41, 42 and the Mega number was 27.
