Winning ticket for $82 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot sold in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $82 million was sold at a market in Victorville, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers and was sold at Spring Valley Market in Victorville.

Five other tickets matched five numbers, but missed the Mega number. They are each worth $13,324.

The winning numbers are: 17, 19, 23, 31, 33 and the Mega number was 14.

The drawing was the 76th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

Wednesdays' drawing is expected to be worth $7 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

City News Service contributed to this report.