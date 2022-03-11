Coronavirus California

California to lift mask mandate in schools on Saturday. Will LAUSD follow suit?

Masks will no longer be required, but will be "strongly recommended" in schools.
EMBED <>More Videos

California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Friday is the last day masks will be required, and will instead be "strongly recommended" in California schools, according to updated guidance issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

The new rule applies to schools and child care facilities and will begin on Saturday, March 12.



Los Angeles County announced it will align with the state and will also lift the school masking requirement as of March 12.

However, the decision of whether to follow the state guidance will now rest with school districts.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement it recognizes the updated guidance from the state and county, but will continue monitoring positivity rates and did not commit to lifting the mandate on March 12.

"We are committed to upholding our science-driven approach to COVID-19 protocols and will continue to consult with our medical director and health partners as we work to establish an updated mask policy," the statement said.

United Teachers Los Angeles, the powerful teachers union representing LAUSD educators, said the indoor mask mandate for students and employees "continues to remain in place."

"It is premature to discuss removing these health and safety measures while there are still many unvaccinated youth in our early education programs and schools," UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement.

According to the state, California educates 12% of the country's students in kindergarten through the 12th grade, yet with its stricter policies, has only accounted for 1% of school closures due to COVID-19.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpoliticspandemicpublic schoolcovid 19 pandemicgavin newsomchildren's healthlausdface maskchildrenschoolsschoolstudent safetystudents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing
USC to lift indoor mask mandate for students, staff on Monday
Indoor mask mandate ends in Los Angeles County
TOP STORIES
High-speed chase ends in Baldwin Park after crash
Man stabbed more than 10 times while walking in Chinatown, family says
Wild video shows man allegedly stealing 65-foot yacht in Newport Beach
Long Beach woman paralyzed after being stabbed at liquor store
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail
Senator seeks delay on LA Mayor Garcetti's ambassadorship nomination
Couple in their 80s walk from SD to SF to combat sky-high gas prices
Show More
BODYCAM VIDEO: Man attacks El Cajon police officer with baseball bat
Santa Ana HS lockdown lifted after reports of bomb threat
Emilio Delgado, Luis on 'Sesame Street' for 45 years, dies at 81
Mission Tiki drive-in theater in Montclair threatened by development
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
More TOP STORIES News