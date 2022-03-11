California to lift mask mandate in schools on Saturday. Will LAUSD follow suit?

CA continues to our adjust policies based on the latest data & science, applying what we’ve learned over the past 2 years to guide our pandemic response.



After 3/11 masks won't be required but are strongly recommended in schools & child care facilities. https://t.co/VO1NJYkHna — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) February 28, 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Friday is the last day masks will be required, and will instead be "strongly recommended" in California schools, according to updated guidance issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month.The new rule applies to schools and child care facilities and will begin on Saturday, March 12.Los Angeles County announced it will align with the state and will also lift the school masking requirement as of March 12.However, the decision of whether to follow the state guidance will now rest with school districts.The Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement it recognizes the updated guidance from the state and county, but will continue monitoring positivity rates and did not commit to lifting the mandate on March 12."We are committed to upholding our science-driven approach to COVID-19 protocols and will continue to consult with our medical director and health partners as we work to establish an updated mask policy," the statement said.United Teachers Los Angeles, the powerful teachers union representing LAUSD educators, said the indoor mask mandate for students and employees "continues to remain in place.""It is premature to discuss removing these health and safety measures while there are still many unvaccinated youth in our early education programs and schools," UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement.According to the state, California educates 12% of the country's students in kindergarten through the 12th grade, yet with its stricter policies, has only accounted for 1% of school closures due to COVID-19.