Estimate how much money CA taxpayers will receive with tax refund calculator

Gas rebates, known as the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund, will be distributed starting Friday.

California prices at the pump jumped passed the average of $6 per gallon this week, but the state promises some relief.

The latest average from AAA shows prices were almost $2 cheaper at this time last year.

The refund, which will either come as a direct deposit or a prepaid debit card, may take up to January of 2023 to arrive.

The Governor's office says payments will range from $400 to $1,050 for couples filing jointly and $200 to $700 for all other individuals depending on their income and whether they claimed a dependent.

The government estimates 18 million payments will be distributed with 8 million direct deposits arriving in bank accounts from October 7 through November 14, and an estimated 10 million debit cards will be delivered from October 25 through January 15.

An individual's income and tax filing status will affect the amount taxpayers will receive.

