All national forests in California to close temporarily amid wildfire danger

By ABC7.com staff
Caldor Fire evacuations expand as blaze moves closer to Tahoe

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All national forests in California will close to the public because of wildfire danger starting Tuesday, federal officials said.

The closures will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and last through Sept. 17, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety," said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. "It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests."

The closure is designed to reduce the possibility of people being trapped in the forests when wildfires break out, as well as reduce the potential for new fires to start.

The order provides exemptions for certain permit holders, emergency crews, utility companies and landowners.

More about the order can be found here.

The Forest Service says more than 6,800 wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres across California.

