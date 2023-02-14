Proposed California bill would prohibit use of police K-9s for arrests, crowd control

A new effort is underway in California to ban police from using K-9s to apprehend or arrest suspects or any form of crowd control.

Assemblymember Corey Jackson, who represents parts of Riverside County, introduced the bill on Monday. He says the use of K-9s is a big part of America's history of violence against Black individuals and people of color.

"This bill marks a turning point in the fight to end this cruel and inhumane practice and build trust between the police and the communities they serve, "Jackson said of AB 742 in a press release.

According to a press release from Jackson's office, the proposed bill would not prevent the use of police canines for search and rescue efforts, explosives detection and detection of narcotics that does not involve biting.

Opponents of the bill say there are already strict standards on how K-9s can be used, and that banning them would gravely hinder the safety of officers.