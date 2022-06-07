Politics

Low voter turnout a concern ahead of California primary election Tuesday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Low voter turnout a concern ahead of California primary election

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ahead of such an important primary election, there are concerns about voter turnout.

Early voting started nearly a month ago, but participation is down for this California primary election compared to the last election.

"The presidential years are where we do typically get the largest turnout, so it's below that but it is more than the turnout, at this point, that we had from the 2018 statewide direct primary election," said Bob Page from Orange County Registrar of Voters.

Page says that so far, more than 286,000 O.C. residents have already voted -- the vast majority using mail-in ballots.

Los Angeles County's early voting topped 686,000 currently, but that's out of more than 5,600,000 registered voters -- that's slightly more than 12% turnout.

"Of course, we'll see a spike tomorrow, and we'll see valid vote-by-mail ballots coming still in," said L.A. County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan. "But definitely looking like one of our lower voter turnout elections."

One issue casting a shadow over elections these days is voter fraud.

There's been little evidence of it across the country, but no shortage of allegations.

Page says the system is secure, and voters can rely on its veracity.

"All voting is done on a paper ballot, so if ever there's a need for a recount or any kind of audits we have a paper version if all the votes that can be checked," Page said. "Every piece of equipment that we use to scan the ballots has been tested prior to the election."

Election day polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

You can drop off your mail-in ballot at a voting drop-box or post-office.

If you're putting it in the mail, just make sure it's postmarked before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countyprimary electionvotingelectionspoliticselectioncalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Candidates for LA mayor make last-minute push for votes before primary
Crews battling large brush fire in Hesperia; 1 burn victim reported
Carjacking suspect leads LASD deputies on chase
Menifee teenager arrested after alleged threat to 'shoot up a school'
Mother, son killed in 'domestic related' shooting in Baldwin Park
California bill would allow pilot cities to extend nightlife to 4 a.m.
Rittenhouse corrects himself after Texas A&M said he's not a student
Show More
LAUSD dropping its COVID-19 mass testing requirements
FDA advisory panel set to review Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Affordable housing increases property value, lowers crime
Video shows man using flamethrower in San Bernardino street takeover
Matthew McConaughey calls for 'gun responsibility' in op-ed
More TOP STORIES News