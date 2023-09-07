Psychedelics one step closer to being decriminalized in CA after State Assembly passes bill

Psychedelics just got one step closer to being decriminalized in California after the State Assembly voted to legalize substances such as "magic mushrooms."

SB 58 passed with a 41-11 vote on the assembly floor on Wednesday.

State Senator Scott Weiner authored the bill, which would allow people 21 years and older to possess and use small amounts of psychedelics.

The bill aims to decriminalize naturally occurring substances including psilocybin, psilocyn, dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and mescaline.

Proponents of the bill claim psychedelics can be used for monitored treatment for people struggling with addiction, PTSD, depression, anxiety, eating disorders and OCD.

Opponents such as the Coalition for Psychedelic Safety and Education say they can cause hallucinations, paranoia and psychological trauma.

Earlier this year, the bill passed the State Senate and was returned to the assembly floor for a final sign-off. It'll now be sent back to the Senate floor. If it passes, it will head to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for final approval.