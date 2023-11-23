SoCal law enforcement focused on fighting retail theft during holiday shopping season

With the busy holiday shopping season right around the corner, law enforcement officers across California are focusing their efforts on stopping retail thefts.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- With the busy holiday shopping season right around the corner, law enforcement officers across California are focusing their efforts on stopping retail thefts.

In San Bernardino County, the sheriff's department is redeploying approximately 70 deputies and detectives, who typically work violent crimes, to instead focus on retail theft through the end of the holiday shopping season.

They're calling the effort Operation Smash and Grab.

"We are taking a hard line on this," said sheriff's Lt. Jeff Allison, who said they'll be working with retailers like those at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga to thwart local thieves.

"This is not a victimless crime," Allison added. "The store is a victim, the next customer is a victim, and we want to eliminate some of that if we can."

Allison said many of their operatives will be working undercover as part of the operation.

"You don't know who you're going to be shopping next to, whether it's going to be an undercover detective or deputy," Allison said. "And if your intent is to steal, you're going to be arrested and taken to jail."

The California Highway Patrol also announced during a news conference conducted via Zoom its intention to redeploy resources.

"Organized retail crime remains an issue," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "From brazen smash-and-grabs to sophisticated theft rings, organized retail crime is a concern for retailers and has the focus and attention of law enforcement throughout California."

Los Angeles County Assistant Sheriff Holly Francisco also spoke during the briefing, saying their task force will focus efforts at large outlet malls like the Citadel in the city of Commerce.

"We will do two types of operations," Francisco said. "One is high visibility, where you're going to see (deputies in) uniforms, walking in and around those areas.

"The other is more surveillance and undercover, where you might not see uniformed personnel, but we will have personnel in and around the store."