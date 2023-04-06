The newest drought map of California shows more of the state drought-free, with San Bernardino County becoming completely out of any severe drought conditions.

New map shows more of CA drought-free, officials fear of floods from future snow melt

Other remote areas of the state that were designated as in severe drought conditions have been upgraded to lesser levels.

The improved conditions come after a historic string of rainfalls that have filled reservoirs and accumulated large snow packs in the mountains.

A year ago at this time, the entire state was in some form of drought, including severe and extreme.

As for the state's outlook right now, the southern Sierra snowpack will provide high water content through the summer, which is a key indicator for future water supply.

However, it's also an indicator for future flooding concerns.

Officials are fearing for possibly damaging flooding when the snowpacks melt in the ensuing warmer months.

The hope is that California gets mild temperatures and no extreme heat to allow for a gradual snow melt.