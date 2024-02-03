New poll shows Rep. Adam Schiff ahead in Senate race; 51% of voters disapprove of George Gascón

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California primary is just over a month away, and new poll conducted by Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State University Long Beach, and the University of Southern California shows that in the Senate race, Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff has 10-point lead among likely voters.

Schiff is ahead of Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter and Republican baseball star Steve Garvey, who are tied at 15%. Congresswoman Barbara Lee is at 7%.

"Name recognition goes a long way, and while most California voters couldn't tell you the specifics of his policy accomplishments and what not, they hear his name, they know his name, especially because of his high profile committee assignment in Washington," said Efren Perez, a political science professor at UCLA.

California's primary will narrow the field to two and the big question is whether two Democrats will move on or if it'll be one Democrat and one Republican. The poll shows 29% of voters are undecided.

The same group also polled likely voters in the race for Los Angeles County District Attorney, where incumbent George Gascón is seeking a second term. He is in front at 15% with Jonathan Hatami at 8% and Nathan Hochman at 4%. A staggering 64% of people are undecided. T

The poll also found 51% of voters disapprove of the job Gascón is doing.

"Unlike the state level race, which actually is higher profile from an attention perspective, this is a local and city specific race," said Perez. "Voters generally tend to be tuned out of these kinds of things."

Anyone registered to vote in L.A. County will receive their ballot in the mail starting next week.

The last day to register to vote in the March 5 primary is Tuesday, Feb. 20.