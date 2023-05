State Farm says it will no longer insure new homes and properties in California due to wildfires and rebuilding costs.

State Farm will no longer insure new homes in California, company says

The new policy began on Saturday.

State Farm says existing customers will not be affected.

The company will continue offering auto insurance in the state.

State Farm is the second insurance carrier to stop insuring California homes.