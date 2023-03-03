California is extending the state tax filing and payment due dates to Oct. 16 for people impacted by the winter storms, officials announced Thursday.

State tax deadline extended to October for Californians impacted by winter storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California is extending the state tax filing and payment due dates to Oct. 16 for Californians impacted by the winter storms, officials announced Thursday.

The extension applies to people across the state, including in Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Francisco, Fresno and San Diego counties.

The IRS previously extended the federal tax filing deadline to Oct. 16 for the same reason.

"As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet," Gov. Newsom said in a statement.

"The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year."

Last month, Newsom announced tax relief for those impacted by winter storms, giving people the ability to claim a deduction for disaster loss and extending certain filing deadlines.