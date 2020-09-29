Arts & Entertainment

Lawmakers call for Newsom to allow Disneyland, other CA theme parks to reopen

A large group of state legislators is now asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow theme parks to reopen.
A large group of state legislators is now asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow theme parks to reopen.

According to Deadline, the group of 18 California state senators and assemblymembers sent a letter Monday requesting the governor to issue guidelines for parks like Disneyland, Universal Studios and Knott's Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego and LEGOLAND California.

The lawmakers argue that many indoor facilities are already operating safely, and theme parks could, too.

RELATED: Newsom: CA 'getting closer' to issuing reopening guidance for Disneyland, other theme parks

Roughly a week ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised he would issue guidelines soon.

According to The Orange County Register, the governor says conversations are ongoing with major amusement park operators.

California officials did not issue guidance for theme parks as part of the four-tier color-coded system for tracking COVID-19 trends. The new system will determine when counties can move forward with business reopenings as we head into flu season.

Disneyland has said once guidelines are released, the resort will work with the state and county toward a reopening date.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniatheme parkgavin newsomsix flagscoronavirus californiacoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & worlddisney worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No coronavirus surge post-Labor Day in LA County, officials say
Newsom approves new CA law prompted by crash that killed Kobe Bryant
Video shows disturbing attack on LAPD officer in San Pedro
Chadwick Boseman took pay cut to increase co-star's salary
FREE COFFEE: Where to find National Coffee Day deals
OC could remain in red tier after small spike in COVID-19 cases
Former Dodgers star Jay Johnstone dies of COVID complications
Show More
SoCal weather: First heat wave of fall 2020 brings hot, windy conditions
Officials warn of this text message scam going around
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
Firefighters gain control of 230-acre blaze north of Santa Clarita
Boy uses 'Alexa' to save mom during medical emergency
More TOP STORIES News