California holds 2nd 'Vax for the Win' drawing, announces 15 winners

Monterey County

Sacramento County

Alameda County

Los Angeles County (three winners)

San Francisco

Fresno County

San Diego

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County (two winners)

Riverside County

Orange County

Kern County

Meet Tony, one of the $50k #VaxFTW winners who still can’t believe he won! 🏆



More $50k winners will be picked on 6/11. 💥



$1.5 MILLION winners will be picked on 6/15 as CA fully reopens. 💥



Get vaccinated now to be be in the drawing for cash prizes! https://t.co/AJLQxKLZZq pic.twitter.com/jdqJDdi83P — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 10, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom presented a $50,000 check to a 17-year-old winner of the vaccine incentive prize before the latest drawing took place on Friday.

California announced the details of its full June 15 reopening plan Friday. The state is removing all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of the business or setting.

California held its second " Vax for the Win " drawing today. Another 15 people won $50,000 each.We don't know the winner's names, but we do know where they live:Winners will be contacted directly by phone."I got the call last Friday. At first, I thought it was a joke, so I ignored it," said one of last week's winners, Tony.Another winner, 17-year-old Nancy Gutierrez was with Gov. Gavin Newsom for the drawing Friday in San Diego County. Because she's still a minor, the money goes into a savings account until she turns 18.She was also skeptical when she got the call alerting her she had won."I think it's confirmed now since I'm here," she joked.So heed the warning and be sure to answer your phone.State officials say two of the 15 winners last week missed their chance because they didn't respond to several attempts to reach them. That money will now go to alternate winners, according to the lottery rules.Anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible. If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.It's all leading up to California's economic reopening on June 15, where another $1.5 million will be awarded to ten lucky Californians who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.The "Vax for the Win" program is also giving out $50 prepaid or grocery cards for 2 million newly vaccinated people ahead of the state's reopening.The cards are available to state residents who are 12 years old or older and can be spent at any Albertsons or Kroger-operated grocery store. A $50 Mastercard option, which can be spent anywhere, is also available.