California won't require workers in the private sector to get vaccinated just yet

The board had planned to adopt the requirement at a meeting Thursday, but has now decided to wait to see how the legal battle over President Biden's proposed federal mandate plays out. Last week, a federal court declined to lift its stay on the administration's mandate.
The state has its own occupational safety and health department, so it could have implemented its own mandate regardless of the court's ruling, according to the Sacramento Bee, as long as it was as strict or stricter than the federal regulation.
People who work for companies with 100 or more employees would have been required to be fully vaccinated or subject to weekly testing under the proposed mandate.