Calif. to require state employees and health care workers to get vaccinated or tested

Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state's response to the coronavirus, at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom and California health officials have announced a vaccine verification and testing program that will be implemented for all state employees and health care workers starting in August.

Workers will need to have evidence of vaccination by August 2. Anyone state employees who are unvaccinated will have to undergo mandated COVID-19 testing and wear masks.

The new vaccination verification program applies to health care workers too. If health care workers do not vaccinate, they will be subject to testing two times per week. There will also be a recommendation for unvaccinated workers to wear N95 masks.

RELATED: More Bay Area nightclubs, bars requiring proof of vaccination for entry

State health officials are aiming for full compliance of state employees by August 23.

COVID cases have been on the rise in the state with 7,500 cases per day over the weekend. The 7-day average is now 6,400 cases per day. Hospitalizations are rising rapidly to around 3,000. There have been 600 patients admitted each day over the last three days.

A majority of the new cases are among those who have not been vaccinated, health officials said. The case rate is now 14 per 100,000 among unvaccinated people and two per 100,000 for those who are vaccinated. That's up from May 15, when the case rate was 1.9 per 100,000 among all Californians.

RELATED: Delta variant described as 'new beast' as UCSF doctors gear up for potential peak this October
EMBED More News Videos

The Delta variant is intensifying across the country. Friday the CDC confirmed the Delta variant makes up 83% of new COVID cases.



"Bottom line, vaccines are the road through this even with the Delta spreading faster," said CA HHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The state has administered more than 43 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 75% of those eligible have received at least one dose. The Delta variant is now accounting for 83% of COVID cases statewide.

RELATED: NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers, including teachers and police officers

Six Bay Area counties have now urged residents to wear facemasks indoors.

In LA county, masks are required indoors also regardless of vaccination status.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

