Some OC parents rejoice after CA gives green light to youth sports with restrictions

About a month ago, there was some confusion over youth sports. They were given the green light to reopen, and then the state pulled the plug. Now that they can resume with certain health and safety guidelines, some parents are cautiously optimistic."It was such a sigh of relief and so thrilled. I mean, the first thing I did was email their coach. I was like, when are we gonna start practicing again?" said Tustin mother of four, Syndie Ly, who's part of a group of parents who have been frustrated with the back and forth over youth sports.The guidelines released Monday apply to all school-based, club, and recreational programs and still don't allow for any tournaments, events or competitions."Last time we were all excited when they were able to practice and sports was open again and they shut down. And now we come back and say 'Yay, let's practice again.' So I'm hoping they stay open.""I know that that sounds like a baby step, but we've gotta start somewhere. It's like - how do you eat an elephant? One tiny bite at a time," said Dr. Kathy Copeland, a Tustin resident and mother of four.Sports and physical education is only allowed when physical distancing is practiced and a stable cohort is maintained with activities being held outside.For sports that cannot maintain these guidelines, only conditioning and training is allowed with adherence to physical distancing.The state says conditioning and training should focus on individual skill-building, like running drills, and take place outside.Indoor training is allowed only in specific counties where gyms and fitness centers are allowed to operate indoors.Face coverings must be worn during indoor workouts. However, they are not required outside, as long as there's physical distancing.Although some parents are excited for kids to get back on the field, they say they're hoping this is the first of many steps."If we can just get them in a place where they can compete where these kids, especially kids that might not have the opportunities that some of the kids have, this is how they get to college. We are missing an entire season, an entire summer of kids getting looks," Copeland said."It's been happening since March. We've had children in daycares, in sports camps doing this healthy, and we hope to see as the science comes out more, it supports using healthy precautions, but not stopping life altogether," said Tustin mom of two Rachel Lurya.A few school districts that spoke with Eyewitness News say they are discussing sports and how to return.