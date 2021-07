Calvin Grassmier case: Convicted violent sexual predator could be moving to Antelope Valley

EMBED >More News Videos A man described as a violent sexual predator may be released to live in a La Crescenta neighborhood, worrying local residents.

ANTELOPE VALLEY (KABC) -- Convicted violent sexual predator Calvin Grassmier could be moving to the Antelope Valley.This comes after a judge blocked him from living in a community in La Crescenta Grassmier was convicted of rape and sexual assault of a minor. Before the judge's decision, his potential home had been in the heart of a family-oriented neighborhood.Now, the proposed placement of Grassmier is in a home in Sun Village, which is located in the Littlerock area.L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger says the move is alarming and she's encouraging the public to express their concerns to the district attorney's office. Barger released the following statement:Barger said Grassmier's proposed placement is less than a quarter mile from Littlerock High School and in close proximity to Daisy Gibson Elementary School and the Sun Village Community Center.