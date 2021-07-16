Calvin Grassmier case: Convicted violent sexual predator could be moving to Antelope Valley

This comes after a judge blocked him from living in a community in La Crescenta.
Grassmier was convicted of rape and sexual assault of a minor. Before the judge's decision, his potential home had been in the heart of a family-oriented neighborhood.
Now, the proposed placement of Grassmier is in a home in Sun Village, which is located in the Littlerock area.
L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger says the move is alarming and she's encouraging the public to express their concerns to the district attorney's office. Barger released the following statement:
"I reiterate my grave concerns and considerable alarm with the latest proposed placement of sexually violent predator Calvin Grassmier into a home in Sun Village, which may impact the safety and well-being of the local residents. I believe that the residents deserve transparency and accountability from all those involved in this process and I will work with the local elected officials, public safety leaders, and the community to continue to vehemently oppose this proposed placement. I encourage others to join me in expressing their concerns to the Superior Court and the District Attorney's office, and advocate for the safety of the children, youth and adults who reside in this community."
Barger said Grassmier's proposed placement is less than a quarter mile from Littlerock High School and in close proximity to Daisy Gibson Elementary School and the Sun Village Community Center.
