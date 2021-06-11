Calvin Grassmier case: Judge blocks placement of sexual predator in La Crescenta neighborhood

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. (KABC) -- A judge on Friday blocked the placement of a man designated as a sexually violent predator in a La Crescenta neighborhood.

The decision about the placement of 66-year-old Calvin Grassmier comes after protests from local residents and stakeholders.

"There's more children than homes in this area," said La Crescenta resident Emily Vincent. "There's schools nearby, parks, people walk their dogs, people walk their kids."

Grassmier was convicted of rape and sexual assault of a minor. Before the judge's decision, his potential home had been in the heart of a family-oriented neighborhood.

"I am truly relieved that Judge Bianco has found the proposed La Crescenta home as an unsuitable placement for sexually violent predator Calvin Grassmier," Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. "This potential placement was a grave concern for me, the impacted residents and the community at large who mobilized and expressed their strong concerns."

Harry Leon of the Crescenta Valley Town Council said the home is near two schools, a park and churches.

Residents and local leaders have spoken out against the move, including Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who tweeted in part that Grassmier's release would place "an unnecessary burden on public safety resources."

"They are supposed to be tracked by GPS 24 hours a day. All of the security measures that should be put in place to minimize the risk of re-offense are not there, and there has been an egregious oversight in the process," said La Crescenta resident Alex Gardner.

