$17K reward offered in deadly Camarillo dognapping case caught on video

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A $17,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to the person who kidnapped a dog from a Camarillo shelter -- that dog later died.Paw Works says that the 2-year-old dog was named "Pretty Girl."Surveillance video from the shelter shows a person broke into the building early Thursday morning, setting off the alarm, and took Pretty Girl from her crate.Shelter workers like to think Pretty Girl put up a good fight and somehow escaped from the suspect's car."Unfortunately because she was in such a state of shock and fear when people tried to stop their vehicles to catch her, she jumped over the center divider back to the southbound side of the freeway," said Paw Works Director of Operations Brittany Vizcarra. "Where it's been reported by numerous people that they saw her get hit by a car."Pretty Girl suffered significant internal bleeding and ruptured organs.Anyone with information on the deadly dognapping is urged to contact Camarillo police.