human remains found

Human remains found inside dumpster at Camarillo apartment complex

It's unclear how the human remains ended up in the dumpster and the identity of the victim is unknown.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Human remains found inside dumpster at Camarillo apartment complex

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Human remains were found in a dumpster at an apartment complex in Camarillo, authorities said.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a "suspicious circumstances" call just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

The caller reported seeing possible human remains in the dumpster located near the 300 block of Townsite Promenade.

"Investigators were called in and determined they were body parts," said Capt. Cameron Henderson with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Details surrounding the discovery weren't immediately released.

Neighbors and investigators told ABC7 Camarillo is one of the safest cities in Ventura County, and said an incident like this is unnerving and sad to neighbors.

"It's heartbreaking," said resident Joyce Ayers. "Overall, I feel as though Camarillo is a safe area to be in. That's why I moved back three years ago. It really is heartbreaking."

It's unclear how the human remains ended up in the dumpster and the identity of the victim is unknown.

While homicide detectives continue with their investigation, they're reassuring neighbors, saying it's safe for them to walk around the complex.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventura countycamarillohuman remains foundwoman killedman killedinvestigationperson killedventura county sheriff's departmentbody part founddead bodybody foundinvestigationsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Mother of teen who went missing on spring break in 2009 speaks out
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
Mom accused of leaving kids with son's body has bond raised to $1.5M
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
TOP STORIES
3 stabbed at hospital in Encino, suspect remains barricaded inside
Villanueva event ends abruptly after protesters shout down sheriff
13 injured in Greyhound crash on 10 Freeway near Cabazon
'Melrose Place,' 'Always' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62: Report
Hit-and-run driver slams into motorcycle on 60 Freeway: Dashcam video
Mandatory indoor mask-wearing could return to LA in matter of weeks
Procession for 32-year-old LAPD officer who died after training
Show More
Dog rescued after getting his head stuck in dislodged exhaust pipe
Police trying to identify possible burglary suspect in Culver City
Monkeypox: How to stay safe? Use same measures used to prevent COVID
Iowa church shooting leaves 2 college students, suspect dead: police
Using too much water? One water district is now installing restrictors
More TOP STORIES News