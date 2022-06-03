Human remains found inside dumpster at Camarillo apartment complex

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Human remains were found in a dumpster at an apartment complex in Camarillo, authorities said.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a "suspicious circumstances" call just before 7 a.m. on Friday.The caller reported seeing possible human remains in the dumpster located near the 300 block of Townsite Promenade."Investigators were called in and determined they were body parts," said Capt. Cameron Henderson with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.Details surrounding the discovery weren't immediately released.Neighbors and investigators told ABC7 Camarillo is one of the safest cities in Ventura County, and said an incident like this is unnerving and sad to neighbors."It's heartbreaking," said resident Joyce Ayers. "Overall, I feel as though Camarillo is a safe area to be in. That's why I moved back three years ago. It really is heartbreaking."It's unclear how the human remains ended up in the dumpster and the identity of the victim is unknown.While homicide detectives continue with their investigation, they're reassuring neighbors, saying it's safe for them to walk around the complex.Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.