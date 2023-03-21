WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
WEATHER

Ventura County crews working to pump water, repair damage from Camarillo sinkhole

Sid Garcia Image
BySid Garcia KABC logo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 8:19PM
Camarillo neighborhood concerned about sinkhole amid new storm
EMBED <>More Videos

Public works crews are continuing to try to repair damage caused by a sinkhole that opened up between homes in Camarillo.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Public works crews are continuing to try to repair damage caused by a sinkhole that opened up between homes in Camarillo, but the new round of rain Tuesday is making matters worse.

The sinkhole opened up earlier this month in the backyards of homes facing Grada Avenue. Two homes were red-tagged as a precaution.

Camarillo sinkhole prompts evacuations of nearby homes

The sinkholes are linked to a broken water pipe located about 30 feet below the surface.

Ventura County public works crews are on scene trying to pump away the water as it fills the hole, but concerns remain about who is ultimately responsible for paying for the repairs.

"For the last week, I'm spending all my waking hours dealing with this issue," said resident Ivar Tomback.

The home next to his has a pool and backyard that are threatened and the house is red-tagged.

"It has been all-consuming, very exhausting, very difficult to sleep. It's tough."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW