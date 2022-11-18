Friends, family rally around teen student athlete in her battle against cancer

'The outpouring of support has been incredible; it's overwhelming.' Teen soccer athlete receives wealth of support from friends, colleagues during cancer diagnosis.

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- People from Beverly Hills and beyond gathered at Beverly Hills High School to honor and support Zoe Suder, a club soccer student who has been diagnosed with cancer.

"I got injured at first, and then we found a tumor that's cancerous in my leg," said Suder.

Zoe has a cancer called osteosarcoma and is in the middle of chemotherapy. She'll then have surgery to remove the tumor and her family says the bills are piling up. Her team, Tudela Football Club LA, held a special fundraising scrimmage for the family as they seek the best treatment.

"The outpouring of support has been incredible, it's overwhelming," said Laci Buller, Zoe's mother. "The depths of gratitude that we have, there's no words for it."

"When we see stuff like this, it makes us feel like we will get through this with the support that we have," said Leslie Suder, Zoe's mother.

Her twin sister Zanny is on the team, and has been by her side on the field, at home, and at times, even in the hospital.

"All the support is like really nice and, like, showing that people care," said Zanny Suder.

Their teammates have also been amazed by the showing of support.

"We're all out here to really support her and just know that we're here for her," said London Cespedes. "People have bracelets and T-shirts and it's really just amazing to see everyone out here supporting her."

The support goes beyond Southern California. A GoFundMe account shows donations from across the country. So far, it's raised more than $160,000.

"We had a soccer club, we had no idea who they are, they did a bake sale for us," said Leslie Suder.

But they say it goes beyond the finances. The family also points to prayer and love. "People who have gone through this before and have reached out before just to express their condolences and help us muster up the spirit to take this on," said Buller.

"I really appreciate everybody that came out, even people that I don't even really talk to, it means a lot to me that they all came out," said Zoe Suder.