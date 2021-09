Boy, 11, with rare stage 4 cancer moves to SoCal to receive experimental treatment - his last hope

EMBED >More News Videos Sergio Soto has been fighting leukemia since he was 15, most of the time with his high school sweetheart, Isabella Cristobal, by his side.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Kian Faghih is in a fight for his life. The 11-year old was diagnosed with a rare stage 4 cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma, that's spread to his lungs. He's gone through chemotherapy - with disappointing results.And so Kian moved to Southern California from Seattle to receive DeltaRex-G, an experimental gene targeted therapy treatment, at the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica.And it's working"It makes me feel a lot better. I feel more relaxed, I feel less sick and I feel less tired," Kian said.Dr. Erlinda Gordon is co-creator of the therapy, which has passed phase 2 trials and is approved by the FDA for compassionate use."We have cured people with stage 4 sarcoma," said Dr. Gordon.With the treatment, Kian has a shot at beating the cancer - but the current supply is running out... and Kian needs help.Through a GoFundMe campaign, Kian's family is hoping to raise $500,000 to make another batch of the DeltaRex-G.It could not only help Kian - but up to a dozen others.