Boy, 11, with rare stage 4 cancer moves to SoCal to receive experimental treatment - his last hope

Boy with rare cancer fights for his life amid experimental treatment

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Kian Faghih is in a fight for his life. The 11-year old was diagnosed with a rare stage 4 cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma, that's spread to his lungs. He's gone through chemotherapy - with disappointing results.

And so Kian moved to Southern California from Seattle to receive DeltaRex-G, an experimental gene targeted therapy treatment, at the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica.

And it's working

"It makes me feel a lot better. I feel more relaxed, I feel less sick and I feel less tired," Kian said.

Dr. Erlinda Gordon is co-creator of the therapy, which has passed phase 2 trials and is approved by the FDA for compassionate use.

"We have cured people with stage 4 sarcoma," said Dr. Gordon.

With the treatment, Kian has a shot at beating the cancer - but the current supply is running out... and Kian needs help.

Through a GoFundMe campaign, Kian's family is hoping to raise $500,000 to make another batch of the DeltaRex-G.

It could not only help Kian - but up to a dozen others.

