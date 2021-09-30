Boy, 11, with rare stage 4 cancer moves to SoCal to receive experimental treatment - his last hope

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11007386" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sergio Soto has been fighting leukemia since he was 15, most of the time with his high school sweetheart, Isabella Cristobal, by his side.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Kian Faghih is in a fight for his life. The 11-year old was diagnosed with a rare stage 4 cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma, that's spread to his lungs. He's gone through chemotherapy - with disappointing results.And so Kian moved to Southern California from Seattle to receive DeltaRex-G, an experimental gene targeted therapy treatment, at the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica.And it's working"It makes me feel a lot better. I feel more relaxed, I feel less sick and I feel less tired," Kian said.Dr. Erlinda Gordon is co-creator of the therapy, which has passed phase 2 trials and is approved by the FDA for compassionate use."We have cured people with stage 4 sarcoma," said Dr. Gordon.With the treatment, Kian has a shot at beating the cancer - but the current supply is running out... and Kian needs help.Through a GoFundMe campaign, Kian's family is hoping to raise $500,000 to make another batch of the DeltaRex-G.It could not only help Kian - but up to a dozen others.