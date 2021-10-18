3 injured in fire at Canoga Park marijuana grow operation

By ABC7.com staff
CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least 150 firefighters battled a blaze at an apparent marijuana grow operation in Canoga Park that caused at least three civilian injuries.

The fire was first noticed and reported by firefighter/paramedics who were returning from another call in an ambulance just after noon and saw flames from the building at 8423 N. Canoga Ave.

Firefighters say it appears the building was a commercial marijuana grow operation. At least three civilians were injured. Some vehicles parked near the building were also damaged.

The Los Angeles Fire Department assigned 150 firefighters to battle the flames at the one-story commercial building. Some explosions were reported from inside the structure.

Canoga Avenue between Roscoe Boulevard and Parthenia Street was closed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canoga parklos angeleslos angeles countymarijuanabuilding firelos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SoCal parents, teachers rally against student vaccine mandate
18-month-old in stroller dies in North Hills crash
Passengers do nothing as woman is raped on train, police say
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
SoCal sees cool start to the week with light rain Monday
Judge approves Kanye West name change to Ye
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
Show More
Betty Lynn, actress on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 95
Can't escape the bad smell in the Carson area? What you need to know
Mountain lion P-99 caught in Santa Monica Mountains
Brandy, Eve shine in ABC's new music-filled series 'Queens'
Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker
More TOP STORIES News