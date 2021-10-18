3 injured in fire at Canoga Park marijuana grow operation

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least 150 firefighters battled a blaze at an apparent marijuana grow operation in Canoga Park that caused at least three civilian injuries.The fire was first noticed and reported by firefighter/paramedics who were returning from another call in an ambulance just after noon and saw flames from the building at 8423 N. Canoga Ave.Firefighters say it appears the building was a commercial marijuana grow operation. At least three civilians were injured. Some vehicles parked near the building were also damaged.The Los Angeles Fire Department assigned 150 firefighters to battle the flames at the one-story commercial building. Some explosions were reported from inside the structure.Canoga Avenue between Roscoe Boulevard and Parthenia Street was closed.