LASD deputies negotiating with suspect in car after chase in Canyon Country

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed suspect barricaded himself inside a vehicle at the end of a cul-de-sac in Canyon Country after a chase involving sheriff's deputies.

The suspect apparently threw his weapon on the ground as he was boxed in by Los Angeles County deputies but refused to come out of the SUV. From AIR7 HD footage, it was apparent he had two flat tires, possibly the result of a spike strip. Deputies later retrieved the weapon and ammunition clip from the ground.

The incident began around 6:22 a.m. in the 19300 block of Newhouse Street. It remains unclear what triggered the initial call to authorities but at one point the suspect fled from deputies in the white SUV.

The vehicle was blocked in by Special Enforcement Bureau armored vehicles as deputies continued to negotiate with the suspect past 9 a.m.

The area of Delight Street and Whites Canyon Road was closed off and the public is asked to avoid the area. Neighbors were asked to leave their homes and deputies were escorting them on ladders to climb over backyard walls to get to safety.