Canyon Country: Massive fissure opens up in backyards of hillside homes after recent rains

The hillside backyards of several homes in Canyon Country have visibly shifted in the aftermath of recent storms that have drenched the Southland, prompting concern among residents. (KABC)

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) --
The hillside backyards of several homes in Canyon Country have visibly shifted in the aftermath of recent storms that drenched the Southland, prompting concern among residents.

At least two residential properties were affected in the 19700 block of Terri Drive, where a large fissure was visible in the ground behind the houses.

Fences on properties at the bottom of the hillside were mangled by the sliding earth, raising the spectre of a larger possible landslide.

No injuries have been reported.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
