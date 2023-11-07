Person found dead in Canyon Country area was 12-year-old boy, medical examiner says

PREVIOUS REPORT: An investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death in the Canyon Country area.

CANYON COUNTRY, SANTA CLARITA (CNS) -- A person who was found shot to death in the Canyon Country area was a 12-year-old boy, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies went to Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads about 6:30 a.m. Monday on a "shooting death investigation,'' according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Willians Lemus Ayala, 12, of Canyon Country, was found dead at a "roadside,'' according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

The sheriff's department preliminarily had listed the dead person as a "male adult.'' No arrests were reported, and no other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the Crime Stoppers website.

