30-40 motorhomes, other vehicles burned in fire near Canyon Lake in Riverside County

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

30-40 motorhomes burned near Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of motorhomes and other recreational vehicles burned Wednesday after a fire started near Canyon Lake, possibly involving propane tanks.

About 30-40 motorhomes and other vehicles, including trailers, Jeeps and ATVs, were damaged or destroyed by flames, fire officials say.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 2:33 p.m. on Loch Lomond Drive near the lake in Riverside County.

At least 75 firefighters and 17 engine companies were responding to the incident. Thick black smoke was seen pouring into the skies. Power lines were also down in the area.

EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of mobile homes were burning Wednesday afternoon after a fire started near Canyon Lake, possibly involving propane tanks.



Firefighters had the blaze under control after about an hour.

The site is a storage facility for various recreational vehicles. One firefighter was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were immediately reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canyon lakeriverside countymobile homesfire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
More TOP STORIES News