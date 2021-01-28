Capitol riot: Huntington Beach man faces federal charges after being arrested by FBI agents at OC home

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Federal agents on Thursday morning swarmed the Huntington Beach home of a man who was then arrested for his alleged role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Mark Simon is accused of participating in the attack on the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6th.

Federal agents said they were able to use a blog post to track down Simon's involvement.

He faces two federal charges, according to an unsealed complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: entering restricted buildings or grounds and unlawful activities on Capitol grounds.

Victorville gym owner arrested for participation in Capitol insurrection
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of a Victorville gym is among more than 100 people nationwide facing charges for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.


Simon is expected to appear in court in Santa Ana on Thursday afternoon.

He was taken into custody the day after the owner of a Victorville gym was arrested, also accused of participating in the insurrection.

FBI agents arrested Jacob Lewis, 37, of Victorville on Wednesday. He is facing charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry/disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

