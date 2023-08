It was the second vehicle to drive off the bridge, which washed away during torrential rains in the area.

CHINA (KABC) -- The driver of an SUV had to be rescued Thursday after driving off a bridge that collapsed due to torrential rain in northern China.

Dashcam footage filmed in the city of Harbin in Heilongjiang Province captured the SUV plunging into raging waters below.

According to reports, two vehicles had fallen off the bridge.

Emergency response measures were later put into place and that portion of the road has since been blocked off.

No injuries have been reported.