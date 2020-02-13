VIDEO: Car goes airborne after crashing into roundabout in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance videos captured a shocking scene in Long Beach, where a driver slammed into a roundabout, launching the vehicle several feet into the air before coming to a crashing halt.Three different camera angles show the crash near 4th Street and Daisy Avenue just before 2 a.m.Video shows the driver - a woman who has not been identified - striking a massive boulder, which ricocheted into at least one other car in the area.Witnesses say no one was seriously hurt, but the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.No additional information was released.An investigation is ongoing.