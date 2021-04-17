1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle goes off cliff in Big Tujunga Canyon

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman died and three others were injured after a vehicle went over the side of a cliff in the Big Tujunga Canyon area Friday evening, according to authorities.

AIR7 HD was over the crash scene and captured rescue crews treating an infant and two injured women. They were airlifted to Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center by a L.A. County Sheriff's Department helicopter. Their condition is unknown.

A fourth person in the crash died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car tumbled about 200 feet after it went over the side of Big Tujunga Road around 6:30 p.m. near the Sunland-Tujunga area, LAFD said. Authorities initially estimated the vehicle had fallen 100 feet.

Sleeping bags and other belongings were scattered across the crash site.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Big Tujunga Road was shut down in both directions due to the crash.

