Car set on fire with homeless man sleeping inside in South LA; police search for suspect

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after someone set his car on fire while he was sleeping inside, police said.

It happened overnight near the intersection of E 102nd St and Avalon Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

According to the police, the victim was sleeping in his car when a man poured some sort of flammable liquid either in or on the car then set it on fire.

Police believe the victim is homeless and was living in his car. The incident has been listed as an arson investigation by police and the suspect remains on the run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.