LA police warn auto thefts have soared to record high in county, city

Police say crooks are targeting specific car makes and models.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Auto thefts have soared to a record high across Los Angeles County and the City of L.A., according to Los Angeles Police. Officials said crooks are targeting certain car makes and models.

"We've definitely seen an increase in auto thefts of over 40% for the last two years," said Detective Juvey Mejia with Los Angeles Police.

Police said these are the top five types of cars thieves are stealing:



As for trucks and SUVs, police said these are the top five being targeted:



According to police, there's also been a rise with 2010 and 2021 Hyundais and Kias.

Police said the cars have one thing in common.

"They're locking mechanisms on the doors and on the ignition system there, so easily able to be defeated that the word has spread out. The crooks have figured that out," said Mejia.

