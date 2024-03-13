WATCH LIVE

Car-to-car shooting on 15 Freeway in Hesperia leaves 2 hospitalized; all NB lanes closed

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 4:18PM
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were wounded Wednesday morning in a car-to-car shooting on the 15 Freeway in Hesperia that prompted the closure of all northbound lanes, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 2 a.m. near Ranchero Road, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, a person or persons in a red vehicle opened fire on a gray vehicle with four people inside, striking two of them.

The injured were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive, the CHP said.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, and a detailed description of the red vehicle was not available.

The CHP announced the lane closure on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 6:30 a.m. near Oak Hill road.

There was no estimate of when lanes would be reopened. The southbound side of the freeway was unaffected.

As the morning commute got underway, northbound traffic was backed up at the scene and drivers were being diverted at Mariposa Road.

The possible motive for the shooting is under investigation.

