How to ace a virtual job interview

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Millions of Californians have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus outbreak in March, but companies are still hiring in Southern California.
Since many job seekers can no longer interview in person, companies are relying on videoconferencing tools, like Skype or Zoom, to conduct interviews. Career specialist and speaker Cassandra Thompson shared tips and tricks with ABC7 to ace the virtual interview.
"If you are doing a virtual job interview, I like to say you have to be your own production department," Thompson said. "Test the camera on your laptop, what your background looks like, your lighting and audio settings."
Thompson said lighting is key. She recommended sitting in front of a window, but if that's not an option, you'll need to get creative.
"If that's what it takes, take that lamp and ...plug it in on the ground," she said.
Also, pay attention to the angle of your shot.
"Another mistake I see people make is that they're sitting over their laptop, or it's way above them or below them," Thompson said.
Thompson said you can place your laptop on a stack of books to make the webcam eye level.
"Cameras suck 10% of energy," Thompson said. "Over video, you have to give it 10% more so that the enthusiasm shows through because you're not in the room to show that energy."
