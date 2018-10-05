Job alert: JCPenney hiring 1,000 seasonal employees in LA area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --JCPenney is hiring scores of employees in the Los Angeles area as the retailer gears up for the busy holiday season.
The company said it plans to hire 1,000 seasonal associates at its stores throughout the Southland for a variety of roles. Hiring managers are looking to staff cashiers, stock associates, and beauty consultants to work at Sephora inside JCPenney.
JCPenney said it offers all seasonal associates flexible schedules and a 25 percent discount on merchandise, as well as reward incentives in qualifying departments.
The company is holding a national hiring event in its stores Oct. 16 from 2 to 8 p.m. where qualified employees can be hired on the spot. Applicants are encouraged to submit resumes ahead of the event online.
In total, JCPenney is looking to fill 4,800 seasonal positions across the state of California.