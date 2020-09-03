Careers

LA Area Chamber of Commerce, SoCalGas hosting virtual job fair Thursday

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and SoCalGas are teaming up to host their first ever virtual job fair on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and Southern California Gas Co. are teaming up to host their first ever virtual job fair on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're looking for a job during the coronavirus pandemic, there's an event Thursday that can help.

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and Southern California Gas Co. are teaming up to host their first ever virtual job fair.

Ten companies, including SoCalGas, Ralphs, Henkels & McCoy, FedEx, Meruelo, Primoris ARB, Spectrum, ACS, Paxon and UPS are taking part in the job fair.

"You have this opportunity to be in front of a company representative and you want to bring the best version of yourself," said Denita Willoughby, SoCalGas VP of Supply Management and Board Chair of the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce.

"So, we're going to give you career tips as far as interviewing skills, what you can do to polish your resume, how to complete an application," Willoughby added. "You got this shot, you want to bring your best self."

Job seekers will log into Zoom, enter a full-group session and then select from several breakout sessions featuring career opportunities in areas such as technology, construction, professional services, information technologies and customer service.

They are not hiring on the spot, but job seekers will get direction on where they can go to apply for the jobs.

It runs Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon.

To register, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerslos angeles countyjob fairjobs
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot in Santa Ana high-rise, shooter still on the loose
Community welcomes baby girl whose mother was killed by alleged DUI driver in OC
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
Hair salons, barbershops allowed to reopen indoors in LA County
Teen sisters missing from home in Hemet
2 young children swept away in North Carolina flooding
President Trump appears to encourage people to vote twice
Show More
Disneyland's Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway set to open in 2023
Action star Jet Li learns to sit still for Disney's 'Mulan'
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver passes away
COVID News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family test positive
Missing L.A. firefighter may be victim of violent kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News