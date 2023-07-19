Add some oomph to your sneakers with the Cariuma x Nat Geo collaboration

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Sneakers are no longer just for commuters. They are a staple to the business casual look. Cariuma is a brand that wants to elevate your look while taking care of the planet. The brand decided to start its own Reforestation Program in Brazil, where, according to the brand's site, "the rainforests are home to an increasing number of endangered plants & animals." Cariuma is committed to helping the environment, so when you buy a pair of sneakers, they plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Buy good, wear good, do good.

To add a little oomph to your sneakers, check out Cariuma's collaboration with Nat Geo

1. National Geographic Peace Lily Green Canvas - $89

Image credit: Cariuma

2. National Geographic Peace Lily Purple Canvas - $89

Image credit: Cariuma

Walt Disney is the parent company of National Geographic, Localish, and this station.