Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor Carrie Fisher on Star Wars Day

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Star Wars Day is coming up on May 4 - and what better way to celebrate than by honoring Carrie Fisher with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Fisher's star will be placed on Hollywood Boulevard only a few feet away from that of her onscreen (spoiler alert) brother, Mark Hamill.
Fisher died in 2016 at age 60, leaving behind a legion of fans.
While she is most remembered as Princess Leia, Fisher boasted a substantial resume with multiple film and TV appearances ("The Blues Brothers," "Shampoo," "30 Rock") and several novels, plays and screenplays.
She was the daughter of entertainers Debbie Reynolds - whose star is across the street from hers - and Eddie Fisher.
Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, is expected to accept the star on her mother's behalf.
