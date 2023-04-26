WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor Carrie Fisher on Star Wars Day

By KABC logo
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 12:08AM
Carrie Fisher to receive Hollywood star on Star Wars Day
EMBED <>More Videos

Carrie Fisher's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be only a few feet away from Mark Hamill's.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Star Wars Day is coming up on May 4 - and what better way to celebrate than by honoring Carrie Fisher with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fisher's star will be placed on Hollywood Boulevard only a few feet away from that of her onscreen (spoiler alert) brother, Mark Hamill.

Fisher died in 2016 at age 60, leaving behind a legion of fans.

While she is most remembered as Princess Leia, Fisher boasted a substantial resume with multiple film and TV appearances ("The Blues Brothers," "Shampoo," "30 Rock") and several novels, plays and screenplays.

She was the daughter of entertainers Debbie Reynolds - whose star is across the street from hers - and Eddie Fisher.

Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, is expected to accept the star on her mother's behalf.

PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years

1 of 39
Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their young daughter, Carrie Frances Fisher, in Hollywood, Jan. 2, 1957.
AP Photo

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Lucasfilm Ltd. and this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW