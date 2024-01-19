Burglary suspect arrested after allegedly posing as Brinks Home rep to target Carson home

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is seeking additional victims following the arrest of a burglary suspect in Carson who posed as an alarm company employee

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A burglary suspect pretended to be an employee of the Brinks Home security company in order to gain access to the home of a victim in Carson, authorities say.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies believe others may have been victimized by the same suspect and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Officials say that on Dec. 11, suspect Jacinto Chavez knocked on his victim's door, and identified himself as an employee from the security firm while wearing a lanyard with the company logo. He said he needed to install sensors for her home security system.

After gaining the victim's trust, Chavez was able to enter the home and steal jewelry and credit cards while another person distracted the victim.

Chavez was arrested on Jan. 4. He was later released after posting bail.

Brinks Home is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who has information or may have been a victim of the same suspect is asked to call investigators at (310)830-1123.